How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

The Journey, The Process, The Triumph - 6 Entrepreneurs set to bare it all in the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

CEO & Founder of Augustsecrets, Toyin Onigbanjo has been Selected for the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign

Sam Adeyemi Appointed Member of Forbes Coaching Council

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Meet the CEO Of Ameyaw Debrah Media (Ghana)

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Aisha Ayensu - CEO, Christie Brown

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed - CEO, The Gift Source

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Gina Ehikodi Ojo - CEO, Foodies & Spice

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba - The Fixer

Deji Williams Details his Transition from Advertising to the Energy Sector on "Under 40 CEOs"

This week, for our #BellaNaijaWCW feature, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Fadé Ogunro, the founder/CEO of Bookings Africa, a webapp for digital work in Africa which is currently available in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. The platform is a pan-African marketplace that enables digital gig-work by directly connecting customers to service providers instantly across the continent. Users can search, compare and book (hourly or daily) for accountants, counselors, DJs, Digital Marketers, Health & Fitness Instructors, Stylists, Makeup artists, photographers and so much more.

Fadé moved to London with her parents when she was 7 years old and lived there until her return to Nigeria in 2010. She bagged her bachelors degree in journalism and creative writing from Roehampton University, UK and worked at Google in the UK before returning to Nigeria.

Fadé launched Bookings Africa in 2019 after a successful career in media in Nigeria, working mostly as a radio presenter/host as well as a freelance journalist.

Before Bookings Africa, she co-founded FilmFactoryNG, a video production company with her cinematographer brother, Sesan Ogunro, working as executive producer while Sesan was director. Since its establishment in 2011, FilmFactoryNG has produced digital content for ad agencies, corporate organisations and government bodies as well as music videos for artists. Collectively, the projects Fadé has produced within Africa has amassed over 1.5billion views on YouTube and won various prestigious awards.

Fadé is creating employment in Africa’s flourishing creative industry and we’re rooting for her!

