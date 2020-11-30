They say “Style” is one way to say who you are without using words and SA #BellaStylista Blue Mbombo is one fashionista that stands and commands attention with her remarkable fashion choices.

Blue is not afraid to take risks when making fashion choices, her daring sense of style is why we and over 700k Instagrammers are in constant anticipation of her next posts because we all know it’s going to our bookmark folder.

We’ve rounded up seven outfit ideas that’ll get you through the entire week and guarantee you’re the most stylish #BellaStylista in the room just like Blue Mbombo

Monday:

Start your week with a polka-dot dress and add a stylish belt to cinch in the waist and finish the look with heels.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with an elegant, neutral set to command the room.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from a business meeting to a small party after work is a win-win.

Friday:

The end of the workweek may have you tempted to wear just anything but just like Blue, give a new meaning to casual Friday with heels.

Saturday:

Saturday brunch with friends calls for stylish frill dresses.