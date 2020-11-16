Connect with us

Cuppy's "Karma" Video featuring Stonebwoy is Coming! But First, some BTS Photos

For Simi, Being a Mum is the Most Fulfilling & Rewarding Thing Ever ❤️ | Read Our Exclusive Interview

New Video: DJ Neptune feat. Laycon & Joeboy - Nobody (Icons Remix)

Cuppy, Simi, Rema are Winners at 2020 AFRIMMA Awards | #AFRIMMA2020

"Ecstasy" is Lil Kesh's Next Album & We've Got the Tracklist

New Video: KiDi feat. Adina - One Man

New Music + Video: Nathaniel Bassey - Call On Me

She Has Done it All! Watch the Final Part of Tiwa Savage's "Black Box Interview"

The Need-To-Know Details about Davido's "A Better Time" in His New York Times Interview

New Video: Rema feat. Alpha P & DJ Neptune - Starboy

Looks like we’ll be getting a music video from Cuppy soon!

The Disc Jockey and singer is set to premiere the music video for her hit single “Karma” featuring Ghanaian dancehall singer Stonebwoy, and she’s teasing us with some photos from behind the scenes.

The highly anticipated visuals for “Karma” will be the first video off her recently released “Original Copy” album.

On the collaboration, Cuppy says,

“Karma” is a song that really brings out a different side of me. t’s a song that allows me to express myself in a sensual, confident and playful way. This record is so special because it was made during an unplanned trip to Accra, sometimes you just have to go with the flow!

Stepping out of her comfort zone and into dancehall territories, “Karma” sees Cuppy effortlessly take to the bashment beat, swapping verses with Stonebwoy, who brings his signature flair to the track. A match made in heaven, the single leaves a lasting impression and has listeners singing “Karma” whatever the weather.

