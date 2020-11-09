Connect with us

FirstBank is set to host Webinar to empower SMEs on Business Growth & Economic Security | November 10

Published

6 hours ago

 on

 

First Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria’s premier, and leading financial inclusion services provider, will host an SME webinar-themed “Rebuilding your Business” by 10 am on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 via Zoom meetings.
The event is organized in collaboration with FBN Insurance Brokers and FBN Quest with its discussants including Tunde Owolabi, Group Executive, Retail Banking (Lagos & West), FirstBank; Olumide Ibidapo, MD/CEO FBNInsurance Brokers and Ijeoma Agboti, Managing Director, FBNQuest Funds.

As a brand committed to putting its stakeholders first, the SME Webinar is designed to empower the participants and promises to provide ways to access opportunities such as business financing, advisory, wealth preservation, and appropriate business coverage. These opportunities are essential elements in rebuilding and rebounding efforts, as well as the safety of businesses, towards their continued contribution to national development.

Speaking on the event, Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank said “at FirstBank, we identify with the indelible roles played by SMEs towards the continued growth of the Nigerian economy as without a doubt, they remain the engine of not just our economy but the global economy.”

I enjoin every business owner to participate in this event in order to be enlightened with essential information to promote the safety and economic security of their business, especially at this time’’

Only recently, FirstBank partnered with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) in a matching fund scheme to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on low-cost private schools by ensuring lending at an attractive interest rate.
Since the start of the year, the Bank has held several SME events including; an SME Business Clinic train that moved from Lagos to Abuja and Port-Harcourt in February.
The Bank later embarked on virtual SME-based events, in order to adhere to the social distancing guideline essential to promoting the safety of every participant in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. These SME-based webinars include SME Business Clinic in May as well as the SME Connect webinar to promote the growth of the education sector held in July amongst others.

Interested participants are required to click here to register.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
