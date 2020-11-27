He Became the Product! Hadeeza & Russell’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

We are enjoying every bit of Hadeeza and Russell‘s pre-wedding shoot and love story today. This beautiful couple had known each other for a while but Russell somehow assumed she was either married or in a relationship.

Well, they met again and found out they were both single and also ready to mingle! From then on, the rest they say is history. Keep scrolling to see their pre-wedding photos and love story as told by the bride-to-be, Hadeeza.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Hadeeza

I knew Russell way back through my colleague but we only kept saying Hi for years. Well, he said he thought I was either married or in a serious relationship. In 2018, their company launched a new housing program for bankers and he came to me to acquire a property. We got talking, he took me to see the properties a couple of times. During those trips, we found out that we were actually both single at the time and somehow we became so close and started our relationship. In the long run, Russell ended up becoming the product 😂 .

Credits

Bride-to-be: deezi2

Groom-to-be: @russellcullins

Makeup: @jideofstola

Videography: @Kolefilms

Photography: @Atilarystudio | @georgeokoroweddings

PR: @Adesua_Pr