Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Johnny Drille - Mystery Girl

Music

New Music + Video: Sarkodie feat. Zlatan & Rexxie - Hasta La Vista

Music

New Music: TMP feat. Dapo Tuburna - Ko Por Ke

Music

New Music: Ajebo Hustlers feat, Nissi - Symbiosis

Music

New Music: Dremo feat. Mayorkun - E Be Tins

Music

New Music: Ojahbee feat. Oxlade - Dutty Love

Music

New EP: L.A.X feat Tekno, Simi, Peruzzi, Tiwa Savage - Zaza Vibes

Music

Listen to Reekado Banks's EP "Off The Record" featuring Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Kida Kudz

Music

New Music: Teni - Jo

Music

New Video: Masterkraft feat. Flavour - Equipment

Music

New Music + Video: Johnny Drille – Mystery Girl

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Let Mavin Records singer-songwriter, Johnny Drille blow your mind with this mid-tempo tune dubbed “Mystery Girl“, and its official video.

For Johnny Drille, “Mystery Girl” is “the start of a new journey for me and for us who love great music and I’ve waited forever to share this with you.”

The record was produced by ace mavin producer London and its visuals directed by Kewa Oni and Seun Opabisi of directing collective, Loups Garous.

Watch “Mystery Girl” video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Uzezi Agboge: We Can Live a Life of Positivity Like Disney Characters

BN Book Review: Brimstones & Rainbows by Ololade Akintoye | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Castration the Right Punishment for Rapists?

Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World

Wunmi Adelusi: 10 Career Lessons From 2020
Advertisement
css.php