New Music + Video: Johnny Drille – Mystery Girl

Let Mavin Records singer-songwriter, Johnny Drille blow your mind with this mid-tempo tune dubbed “Mystery Girl“, and its official video.

For Johnny Drille, “Mystery Girl” is “the start of a new journey for me and for us who love great music and I’ve waited forever to share this with you.”

The record was produced by ace mavin producer London and its visuals directed by Kewa Oni and Seun Opabisi of directing collective, Loups Garous.

Watch “Mystery Girl” video below: