Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor, Toyin Abraham Spotted at the Premiere of Kayode Kasum’s “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards”

Kayode Kasum‘s film “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” premiered on Sunday, November 29 and it was all shades of amazing.

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” is a romantic comedy about love, money, and a 28-year-old lady whose only dream of getting married before 30 gets shattered a few days before her 29th birthday.

It stars Nancy Isime and Jide Kene as the lead characters with explosive chemistry. The movie also stars Mawuli Gavor, Sharon Ooja, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Toyin Abraham, Uzor Arukwe, and Koye Kekere-Ekun.

Guests who were present at the premiere include Nancy Isime, Jide Kene, Toyin Abraham, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Uzor Arukwe, Daala Oruwari, Chinonso Arubayi, and more beautiful people.

The Ladies

The Men…