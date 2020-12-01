Hey BNers! Do you have an Event this December? Let us know in the Comment Section

Hello BellaNaijarians!

December is finally here, Wow!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce. The pandemic has taught us all to be creative, and thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside.

Anyway, as with all Decembers in Nigeria, we’re getting prepared for an overload of events like concerts, comedy shows, beauty pageants, parties, store openings – every type of event, with all safety measures put in place.

Just in case you know or have an event coming up in December, share the event with the date, time and venue in the comment section.