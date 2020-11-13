The Only Word to Describe Laycon’s Look is Dapper!

Since the reality star won the 2020 Big Brother Naija TV show, he has been on a winning spree.

It’s no news that #BBNaija Lockdown winner Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba, popularly know as Laycon was recently appointed Youth Ambassador of Ogun State by the state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun.

He was also recently featured on the remix of DJ Neptune‘s “Nobody” featuring Joeboy and Mr Eazi .

The singer and rapper who was unveiled as the newest Orijin brand ambassador, alongside fellow ex-housemate Neo also celebrated his birthday recently. He partied with close friends and the Icon family who gifted him with a Mercedes Benz.

We are here for the many wins, as much as we’re here for these dapper photos

Photo Credit: @itslaycon