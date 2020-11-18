Laycon joins the GOtv Team as the New Brand Ambassador 🎉

BBNaija Lockdown winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon, is GOtv Nigeria’s latest brand ambassador. The announcement was made at MultiChoice Nigeria’s festive season campaign launch on, Tuesday, November 17th.

The pop culture sensation who captivated hearts during his time in the BBNaija house and gained a huge fanbase – the loyally fierce Icons – will kick-off a GOtv city tour starting this November in Abeokuta, Enugu, Uyo, Abuja, and Lagos.

Asides from the tour, Laycon will also star in the brand’s festive campaign for the GOtv Jolli package.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to share the good news with his fans:

Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho said: “Laycon’s rise to fame on the platform of the hugely popular BBNaija reality TV show is one story that will never get old. His talent fuelled by passion made him highly relatable and endeared him to many. We are excited to have him on board and we look forward to a mutually rewarding experience.”

