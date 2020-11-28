Events
The First-Ever Virtual Edition of the Annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway Event is Here | November 28th
Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence: a celebration of Africa’s cultural heritage.
The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement #GCAA platform program at the #MFR honors trailblazers and pioneers, recognizing their contribution to the creative industry.
Founders & producers of this event are NMO Management, Music Fashion Runway #MFR, Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement #GCAA Awards
MD/CEO of NMO Management, Ngozi Omambala says
“We are proud to present Pan African 6th annual Music Fashion Runway Virtual Edition and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement at iconic #CovidCompliant Wheatbaker Lagos (invited guests only).”
“The event will be streamed live via social media – opening the pioneering music and fashion platform to a global audience.
Despite the challenges and unprecedented nature of 2020, we have navigated the obstacles to produce a safe, first-class event of live music excellence showcasing Pan African fashion, mixing established designers, international runway models including our Music Fashion Runway Ambassador: Alex Asogwa aka Alex Unusual for the 3rd year in succession. We also continue to support breakthrough talent in line with our organization’s #GBTAUDITIONS youth support and empowerment initiatives.”
The theme of this year’s event is “Bridging the equity divide for a brighter future in fashion and beyond”
Event Details
Date: Saturday, November 28th, 2020
Time: 7.00 pm
Venue: Wheatbaker Lagos (invitation only) Ikoyi, Nigeria, West Africa.
Join online here
Here is a list of past #MFR iconic designers and runway models:
- Ejiro Amos Tafari– New York Fashion week
- Frank Osodi– Nigeria Designer
- Agbani Darego– Miss World 2011
- David Tlale (South Africa)- New York Fashion week
- Millen Megase (supermodel)- former Miss Tanzania
- Omotola Jalade Ekeinde– Special VIP Runway model
Past recipients of the #GCAA Award presentation who attended in person include:
- Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (Best Actress AMVCA): global icon and movie legend
- Kunle Afolayan: Legendary film director
- Lanre Da Silva: iconic fashion designer
- The late Wale Aborderin (former Chairman Punch Newpapers): Philanthropist
- Amaka Osakwe (Maki OH) – Worldwide Brand fashion designer (Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, Beyonce, Lady GaGa)
To join the event via the live stream by 7.00 pm follow #MFR on their social media platforms
YouTube: nmomanagementandpr
Instagram: @musicfashionrunway, @loudnproudlive, @gbtauditions
Facebook: Loudnproudlive
Twitter: @loudnproudlive; @gbtauditions
For sponsorship and general inquiries, visit: www.Loudnproudlive.com or send an email to [email protected]
NMO management brand marketing is an event, talent & tour management brand, publishing, and PR consultancy firm.
Their platforms include: Loudnproudlive, One Nite Live & Unplugged, GBT Auditions, TAN Magazine #MusicFashionRunway
