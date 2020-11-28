The First-Ever Virtual Edition of the Annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway Event is Here | November 28th

Connect with us

Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence: a celebration of Africa’s cultural heritage.

The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement #GCAA platform program at the #MFR honors trailblazers and pioneers, recognizing their contribution to the creative industry.

Founders & producers of this event are NMO Management, Music Fashion Runway #MFR, Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement #GCAA Awards

MD/CEO of NMO Management, Ngozi Omambala says

We are proud to present Pan African 6th annual Music Fashion Runway Virtual Edition and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement at iconic #CovidCompliant Wheatbaker Lagos (invited guests only).”

The event will be streamed live via social media – opening the pioneering music and fashion platform to a global audience.
Despite the challenges and unprecedented nature of 2020, we have navigated the obstacles to produce a safe, first-class event of live music excellence showcasing Pan African fashion, mixing established designers, international runway models including our Music Fashion Runway Ambassador: Alex Asogwa aka Alex Unusual for the 3rd year in succession. We also continue to support breakthrough talent in line with our organization’s #GBTAUDITIONS youth support and empowerment initiatives.”

The theme of this year’s event is “Bridging the equity divide for a brighter future in fashion and beyond”

Event Details
Date: Saturday, November 28th, 2020
Time: 7.00 pm
Venue: Wheatbaker Lagos (invitation only) Ikoyi, Nigeria, West Africa.
Join online here

Here is a list of past #MFR iconic designers and runway models:

  • Ejiro Amos Tafari– New York Fashion week
  • Frank Osodi– Nigeria Designer
  • Agbani Darego– Miss World 2011
  • David Tlale (South Africa)- New York Fashion week
  • Millen Megase (supermodel)- former Miss Tanzania
  • Omotola Jalade Ekeinde– Special VIP Runway model

Past recipients of the #GCAA Award presentation who attended in person include:

  • Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (Best Actress AMVCA): global icon and movie legend
  • Kunle Afolayan: Legendary film director
  • Lanre Da Silva: iconic fashion designer
  • The late Wale Aborderin (former Chairman Punch Newpapers): Philanthropist
  • Amaka Osakwe (Maki OH) – Worldwide Brand fashion designer (Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, Beyonce, Lady GaGa)

To join the event via the live stream by 7.00 pm follow #MFR on their social media platforms

YouTube: nmomanagementandpr
Instagram: @musicfashionrunway, @loudnproudlive, @gbtauditions
Facebook: Loudnproudlive
Twitter: @loudnproudlive; @gbtauditions

For sponsorship and general inquiries, visit: www.Loudnproudlive.com or send an email to [email protected]

NMO management brand marketing is an event, talent & tour management brand, publishing, and PR consultancy firm.
Their platforms include: Loudnproudlive, One Nite Live & Unplugged, GBT Auditions, TAN Magazine  #MusicFashionRunway

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-BellaNaija is a media partner for the Music Fashion Runway

