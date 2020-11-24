Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Get Loved Up & Cute for a Date Night

We just love seeing Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty together, the first time since giving birth.

She music star took to Instagram to share loved-up photos with her husband and their level of cuteness just went up several notches. She showed off two different ensembles, paired with pink and platinum blonde tresses. She wore a white mini dress under a white blazer and black knee-high pantyhose, and a black blazer and matching shorts, while Kenneth wore a black zip-up jacket with a section of multi-coloured stripes and matching black pants.

The couple, who got married last year, welcomed their first child, a baby boy on September 30 in Los Angeles. The musician is yet disclosed her baby boy’s name.

Check out pictures of the new parents together.