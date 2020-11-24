Connect with us

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Get Loved Up & Cute for a Date Night

New Video: Dr Maleek feat. Terri - On My Way

Get to know Sam Smith's Travel Essentials on GQ

New Music: Prhincex - Bhad

Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber & All the Outstanding Performances at the 2020 #AMAs

Must See Looks! Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson & More Celebs at the 2020 #AMAs

#AMAs: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion are Winners at the 2020 American Music Awards | See Who Won

New Music + Video: Jeriq feat. Phyno - Remember (Remix)

New Video: Cheekychizzy feat. D'Banj - Big Vibe

New Music: Danlil feat. J Molley - Rara

BellaNaija.com

Published

57 mins ago

 on

We just love seeing Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty together, the first time since giving birth.

She music star took to Instagram to share loved-up photos with her husband and their level of cuteness just went up several notches. She showed off two different ensembles, paired with pink and platinum blonde tresses. She wore a white mini dress under a white blazer and black knee-high pantyhose, and a black blazer and matching shorts, while Kenneth wore a black zip-up jacket with a section of multi-coloured stripes and matching black pants.

The couple, who got married last year, welcomed their first child, a baby boy on September 30 in Los Angeles. The musician is yet disclosed her baby boy’s name.

Check out pictures of the new parents together.

Photo Credit: nickiminaj
BellaNaija.com

