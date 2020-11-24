Connect with us

Music Scoop

Brace Yourselves because Flavour's Album “Flavour of Africa” is Coming this December

BN TV Music

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship " Ajulo" with Josh Bowale

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Rema, Burna Boy, Nominated for the 2020 MOBO Awards

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Get Loved Up & Cute for a Date Night

Music

New Video: Dr Maleek feat. Terri - On My Way

BN TV Music

Get to know Sam Smith's Travel Essentials on GQ

Music

New Music: Prhincex - Bhad

Events Music

Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber & All the Outstanding Performances at the 2020 #AMAs

Beauty Events Music

Must See Looks! Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson & More Celebs at the 2020 #AMAs

Events Music Scoop

#AMAs: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion are Winners at the 2020 American Music Awards | See Who Won

Music

Brace Yourselves because Flavour’s Album “Flavour of Africa” is Coming this December

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Flavour has shared some new details about his next album.

The project is called “Flavour of Africa” and will be released this December. This serves as a follow-up to his last album, ‘Awele‘ as well as his 2019 EP with Chidinma40 Yrs (Everlasting)“.

The music star shared the details with the album cover and the hashtag “#FLAVOUROFAFRICA”. It is also currently available for pre-order.

Photo Credit: 2niteflavour

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Joshua Chizoma: ASUU Strike Could Restrict Young People’s Career Prospects in Future

What is the Weirdest Rule a Landlord/lady Has Ever Given you?

Bullets and Whips, A Glimpse Into the Oyigbo Massacre

Kingsley Umeh: 7 Things to Consider When Setting up a Business in Lagos

#BellaNaijaMCM Ugonna Ginigeme of Vasiti.com is Helping Student Entrepreneurs Succeed
Advertisement
css.php