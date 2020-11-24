Music
Brace Yourselves because Flavour’s Album “Flavour of Africa” is Coming this December
Flavour has shared some new details about his next album.
The project is called “Flavour of Africa” and will be released this December. This serves as a follow-up to his last album, ‘Awele‘ as well as his 2019 EP with Chidinma “40 Yrs (Everlasting)“.
The music star shared the details with the album cover and the hashtag “#FLAVOUROFAFRICA”. It is also currently available for pre-order.
Photo Credit: 2niteflavour