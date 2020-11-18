New Video: Ninii – Spontaneous

Rising afro-pop singer Ninii has released a new song tagged “Spontaneous“, a “bold, empowering, song that portrays female dominance in a continent still dominated by male chauvinism.”

It’s about a self-confident, successful, African woman who woos a handsome man she meets on the street, takes him to her home, has her way with him, then discards him much to his chagrin and consternation. The song/video challenges the prevailing practice/notion in Africa that it is a man who should woo a woman. In other words, what men can do, women can equally do.