New Video: Ninii - Spontaneous

2 hours ago

Rising afro-pop singer Ninii has released a new song tagged “Spontaneous“, a “bold, empowering, song that portrays female dominance in a continent still dominated by male chauvinism.”

 It’s about a self-confident, successful, African woman who woos a handsome man she meets on the street, takes him to her home, has her way with him, then discards him much to his chagrin and consternation. The song/video challenges the prevailing practice/notion in Africa that it is a man who should woo a woman. In other words, what men can do, women can equally do.

Watch the video below:

