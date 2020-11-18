Spotted: Stan Nze, Nengi, Nicole Asinugo, Ike Onyema at the Abuja Premiere of “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The much-awaited Nollywood blockbuster “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” premiered in Lagos and now, in Abuja.

With the theme still being “Young, Gifted and Affluential”, the red carpet in Abuja was graced with so many gorgeous outfits. The guests, the ambience, The movie we still can’t get enough! The Abuja premiere saw guest appearances from the likes of Ramsey Noah, Ike Onyema, Charles Okpaleke, Stan Nze, Bucci Franklin, Nengi, Efa Iwara, Nicole Asinugo, Blessing Jessica Obasi and many more beautiful people.

“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” is a must-watch! It’s in a cinema near you.

We present to you some glam photos from the Abuja premiere.

The Ladies

….And the Gentlemen

Smiling for the Camera

