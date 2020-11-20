New Music + Lyric Video: Reekado Banks feat. AttiFaya – You Dey Mad

Here’s Reekado Banks‘ new single “You Dey Mad” featuring AttiFaya, from his forthcoming EP “Off The Record“.

As time hurtles down towards the release of “Off The Record”, Reekado’s first project since 2016’s “Spotlight“, the musician has been in a constant state of music drops to keep fans’ appetites up for the extended play.

His latest drop, “You Dey Mad,” featuring Attifaya is many things at once: a warning, defiant messaging, and a warm singalong. Reekado keeps doing what he has done for much of the last year, broadening the edges of his music-making and incorporating newer elements into the process.

On “You Dey Mad,” he goes for waspish call-and-responses interjected with textured crooning that ever slightly advances this record. Gently increasing the lilt of his voice as the song progressed, Reekado Banks turned a defiant message to something slicker and lustrous hinting at the transformative quality that stands him out as one of Nigerian pop’s best singers.

Eventually, “You Dey Mad” fades into muted garbles and woozy reverbs, but not before Reekado Banks has served a reminder of why Off The Record, due for release on November 27, will be on at all kinds of places upon its release.

Stream below.