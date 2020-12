Congratulations are in order!

Beauty queen Agbani Darego and her husband Ishaya Danjuma have welcomed their second child.

Agbani, who already has a 2-year old son with Ishaya, made the announcement on her official page with the photo below and captioned to “💙Thankful💙”

The model has since received congratulatory messages from her friends and online family.

Photo Credit: @agbanidarego