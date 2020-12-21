Connect with us

Living

#BNInJamaica - Explore the Beautiful Island Country of Jamaica with BellaNaija's Rose Umane!

Living Style

We Spotted These Killer Vacation-Ready Looks On Fashion Girl Alma Ezonfade

Inspired Living Sweet Spot

A Survivor & an Inspiration! You Should Read Our Conversation with Model Favour Nelson

Living Style

Dreaming of Venice: Watch Gratsi Kat's Latest Vlog For A Virtual Escape to Picturesque Italy

Features Living

RiRi Okoye: These Tips Will Help You Find Joy from Within

Career Events Living Movies & TV Scoop

Erica Nlewedim, Ojy Okpe, Ife Durosinmi Etti Nominated for 2020 ELOY Awards | See the Full List

Living Music Scoop Sweet Spot

For Simi, Being a Mum is the Most Fulfilling & Rewarding Thing Ever ❤️ | Read Our Exclusive Interview

Living

Watch: Inside Alma Ezonfade's Minimalist Toronto Apartment

BN TV Inspired Living

Follow Wasiu's Hustle in the Beauty Industry on Episode 4 of "Streets Of Lagos"

Features Living

Barbara Akinbuwa: Eating Right Can Help You Prevent and Manage Diabetes

Living

#BNInJamaica – Explore the Beautiful Island Country of Jamaica with BellaNaija’s Rose Umane!

Rose Umane

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians, @rose_umane here😊. I have got exciting news to share. From December 21st to 28th, I will be exploring the beautiful Island Country of Jamaica – the heartbeat of the world situated in the Caribbean Sea courtesy of the Naij Jamaica – which is a partnership between NigeriansTravelToo and Jamaica High Commission in Nigeria.

I am super excited about this trip because Jamaica is widely known as the ‘feel-good’ island where you can have a load of fun and an amazing time.  Some of the exciting places I will be visiting include The Martha Brae River, Bob Marley Museum ( for lovers of Bob Marley music), Dolphin cove, YS Falls, and Floyd’s Pelican bar among others.

I will be leaving Lagos later today via a direct flight to Jamaica – which is the very first direct flight ever from Africa to the Caribbean. 24 hours before heading to the airport, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came out negative, this is super important to stem the rise of the coronavirus. I will be masking up and practicing social distancing while visiting Jamaica and self-isolating on my return.

To catch all the exciting details of my trip to Jamaica for the next 7 days, stay glued to @bellanaijaonline Instagram page. You can also follow my journey via these hashtags #BNinJamaica #BNTravel.

Happy Holidays 😊

Related Topics:
Rose Umane

I Love BN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: How to Help your Kids Stop Fighting & Get Along Better

Fadeke Balogun: Top 10 Books Every Nigerian Needs to Read Before they Turn 18

BN2020Epilogues: Sholz Had a Good 2020 & is Hopeful that 2021 will be Better

BN Book Excerpt: Open Letters From Within by Biodun Abudu

Mfonobong Inyang: Footnotes for 2020, a Year & a Half
Advertisement
css.php