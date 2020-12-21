BNInJamaica – Explore the Beautiful Island Country of Jamaica with BellaNaija’s Rose Umane!

Hello BellaNaijarians, @rose_umane here😊. I have got exciting news to share. From December 21st to 28th, I will be exploring the beautiful Island Country of Jamaica – the heartbeat of the world situated in the Caribbean Sea courtesy of the Naij Jamaica – which is a partnership between NigeriansTravelToo and Jamaica High Commission in Nigeria.

I am super excited about this trip because Jamaica is widely known as the ‘feel-good’ island where you can have a load of fun and an amazing time. Some of the exciting places I will be visiting include The Martha Brae River, Bob Marley Museum ( for lovers of Bob Marley music), Dolphin cove, YS Falls, and Floyd’s Pelican bar among others.

I will be leaving Lagos later today via a direct flight to Jamaica – which is the very first direct flight ever from Africa to the Caribbean. 24 hours before heading to the airport, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came out negative, this is super important to stem the rise of the coronavirus. I will be masking up and practicing social distancing while visiting Jamaica and self-isolating on my return.

To catch all the exciting details of my trip to Jamaica for the next 7 days, stay glued to @bellanaijaonline Instagram page. You can also follow my journey via these hashtags #BNinJamaica #BNTravel.

Happy Holidays 😊