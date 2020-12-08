Music New Music + Visualizer: Broda Shaggi – Fo Published 2 hours ago on December 8, 2020 By BellaNaija.com Broda Shaggi has served up a new song titled “Fo“, alongside its visualizer. Watch below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Related Topics:Broda ShaggiFOnew musicVisualizer Don't Miss Koffee’s “Lockdown”, Amaarae’s “Fancy” & Burna Boy’s “Onyeka” listed on Pitchfork’s 100 Best Songs of 2020 BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Trapafara – Blessings New Music: C-MAX – Could It Be New Music: Airboy – Koko