Listen to Made & Femi Kuti’s New Singles “Your Enemy” & “Pà Pá Pà” Right Here!

Ahead of their joint album “Legacy+“, father-son duo Femi Kuti and Made Kuti has released two new single “Your Enemy” by Made Kuti and “Pà Pá Pà” by Femi Kuti.

“Your Enemy”, Made’s follow-up to his debut single, “Free Your Mind“, turns a swirling and modern Afrobeat sound into an impassioned call for justice. While Femi’s “Pà Pá Pà,” implores Nigerians to rail against the dishonesty of local politicians. “Pà Pá Pà” is also accompanied by a music video filmed in Lagos and directed by Adasa Cookey.

Their joint album “Legacy+”, which will be released on 5th February 2020 will be a two-sided album, with one side featuring Femi’s project, “Stop the Hate” and the other, Made’s “For(e)ward” album.

Femi’s “Stop The Hate” honors Fela in a traditionally fun, sharply political, and affirming way. Meanwhile Made’s “For(e)ward” is a modern and progressive freedom manifesto, pushing boundaries of the subgenre even further.

Femi says,

I am very excited and happy because as a father I get to perform with my son on my album again, and I get to see him compose, arrange, and play all instruments on his own album. Most importantly, we get to release this project together. It is spiritually soothing and comforting to witness this chapter in my life.” Made adds, “I truly believe that once in a while we are fortunate enough to write stories for ourselves that we can look back on much later in our lives. This has been one of the greatest positive highlights of my life so far, both musically and transcendently. I’ve learned so much from my father politically, socially, philosophically and musically that I know this lovely project is only the beginning of more beautiful things to come.

