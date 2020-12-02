Connect with us

Music

Listen to Made & Femi Kuti's New Singles "Your Enemy" & "Pà Pá Pà" Right Here!

Music

New Music: Jhybo feat. Pasuma - Omo Ele

Music

New Music + Video: Ice Prince - Bicycle Boy (Freestyle)

Music Scoop

Boity's debut EP "4436" is Coming

Music

New Video: Chioma Jesus - Bulldozer

Music

New Music: Zoro feat. Phyno, Mr Eazi, Chike & Umu Obiligbo - Ayo'm

Music

New Music: DJ Consequence feat. Barry Jhay, Frescool & Jason - Jo (Dance)

Music

New Video: Umu Obiligbo feat. Zoro - Oga Police

Music

New Video: Tekno - Enjoy

Music

New Video: Olamide feat. Bad Boy Timz - Loading

Music

Listen to Made & Femi Kuti’s New Singles “Your Enemy” & “Pà Pá Pà” Right Here!

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ahead of their joint album “Legacy+“, father-son duo Femi Kuti and Made Kuti has released two new single “Your Enemy” by Made Kuti and “Pà Pá Pà” by Femi Kuti.

“Your Enemy”, Made’s follow-up to his debut single, “Free Your Mind“, turns a swirling and modern Afrobeat sound into an impassioned call for justice. While Femi’s “Pà Pá Pà,” implores Nigerians to rail against the dishonesty of local politicians. “Pà Pá Pà” is also accompanied by a music video filmed in Lagos and directed by Adasa Cookey.

Their joint album “Legacy+”, which will be released on 5th February 2020 will be a two-sided album, with one side featuring Femi’s project, “Stop the Hate” and the other, Made’s “For(e)ward” album.

Femi’s “Stop The Hate” honors Fela in a traditionally fun, sharply political, and affirming way. Meanwhile Made’s “For(e)ward” is a modern and progressive freedom manifesto, pushing boundaries of the subgenre even further.

Femi says,

I am very excited and happy because as a father I get to perform with my son on my album again, and I get to see him compose, arrange, and play all instruments on his own album. Most importantly, we get to release this project together. It is spiritually soothing and comforting to witness this chapter in my life.” Made adds, “I truly believe that once in a while we are fortunate enough to write stories for ourselves that we can look back on much later in our lives. This has been one of the greatest positive highlights of my life so far, both musically and transcendently. I’ve learned so much from my father politically, socially, philosophically and musically that I know this lovely project is only the beginning of more beautiful things to come.

Pre-order “Legacy+” album here

Listen to Made’s “Your Enemy” below:

Watch Femi’s “Pà Pá Pà” video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: For Fumbi, 2020 is the Year We All Held Our Breaths

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Citation is the Best of Kunle Afolayan’s Recent Films

Tari Taylaur: 3 Possibilities 2020 Opened Up for Nigerians

#BN2020Epilogues: Heartbreak, International Recognition & the #EndSARS Protests, Victoria Saw It All in 2020

Lee Ada’Eze: What Bisa Kdei’s “Grandpa Me Nie” feature on “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” Means to Me
Advertisement
css.php