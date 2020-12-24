Connect with us

Gucci Mane & Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Have Welcomed their Baby Boy

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir have welcomed their first child, an adorable baby boy.

The couple took to their Twitter page to announce the birth of their baby boy, Ice Davis on Wednesday, 23 December. The proud father wrote:

My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u he is here!!!!!!

Check out Keyshia’s tweet:

Photo Credit: gucci1017

