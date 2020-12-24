Gucci Mane & Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Have Welcomed their Baby Boy

Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir have welcomed their first child, an adorable baby boy.

The couple took to their Twitter page to announce the birth of their baby boy, Ice Davis on Wednesday, 23 December. The proud father wrote:

My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u he is here!!!!!!

My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u 😘🏹 he is here!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/awRLR9fxqz — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 23, 2020

Check out Keyshia’s tweet:

Photo Credit: gucci1017