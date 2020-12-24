DJ Spinall Explains “The Gift of Grace” on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Accelerate TV is closing the year with the December Issue of “The Cover” and it stars the award-winning DJ Spinall as he explains having the gift of grace.

This special issue “sums up the whole year and is teeming with articles, tips, tricks, and entertaining shows – aimed at spreading love, light and encouraging all to find that grace to keep calm and carry on. It gives details on how to make the best of what you have, rekindle your inner light, while staying connected to loved ones, and how to stay on course”.

DJ Spinal, who is fondly called Top Boy studied Engineering in a Nigerian university but fell in love with the arts- fashion and music- even though his parents were not entirely interested at the start of his journey. Now, he has produced hit albums including the latest star-studded “Grace” which featured Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Niniola, Reminisce, Fireboy DML, WurlD, Oxlade, Ycee, Omah Lay, Boj, Bella Shmurda, Minz, Shaybo, Crayon, Kranium, Benji Flow, Tobi Abbey and Ghanaian artists R2bees and King Promise.

The Cover Magazine describes him as a pioneer who has “made unreal beats, ‘djed’ at unforgettable raves and produced fire albums for some of your favourite artists” in the over a decade that he has been in the music industry.

To know DJ Spinall is to know how passionate he is about music. He lives and breathes it, practically. “When not in the studio I’m listening to music, I like listening to King Sunny Ade, I listen to Wizkid, and also instrumentals from beatmakers influence me.”

Read excerpts from the interview

On working with artists:

I’m just so big on energy. From people whose vibes match certain beats and energies to those who were literally just in the right place at the right time. It all just happened organically. We were all so tired from a whole day of studio work then Kranium walks in, asks me to play him something and just like that he starts dishing out ad-libs. Working with Beyoncé was surreal… but the real wow factor was how organized she was. She spared no detail in describing exactly what she wanted. We had various rooms to work in and in each room, she had a different mood board to properly execute her dream. The whole experience taught me a lot.

On his fashion:

I love shopping, I love to look good for the ladies *smiles. The most expensive thing I got once I had some cash to spare; definitely my Timberland boots and the most sentimental thing I own has to be my caps! So many people think it’s just Ankara caps I wear and that isn’t true. I wear hats of different patterns and textures. Yes, I support African made hats but it’s not just Ankara, for every country I visit, I pick a unique cap; I have Kente, Aso Oke and so many other textures and prints.

Download The Cover Magazine’s December Issue here.

Watch DJ Spinall’s Interview below: