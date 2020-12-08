Connect with us

Another Kunle Afolayan Magic is Coming & It's Star-Studded | Get the Scoop

Lisa makes a Life-Changing Decision on Episode 3 of Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins"

The Drama Never Stops! Watch Episode 13 of Femi Adebayo's Series "Sisi"

Cynthia Erivo will Produce & Star in a Film on Sarah Forbes Bonetta - A Yoruba Princess "Gifted" to Queen Victoria

Abimbola Craig is Bringing an Original Ndani Series "Game On" to Your Screens | Here's Your First Look

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong's "Unroyal Majesty" starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

A Look into Emergency Care, Lack of Funding & Other Issues in Nigeria's Healthcare System on "The Youth: The Road To 2023"

Watch Episode 7 of Neptune3's "Table for Two: a Series of First Dates"

Wendy Williams gives Fans a Glimpse of Her Personal Highs & Lows in Forthcoming Biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" | Watch the Trailer

Follow the Story of "The Ten Virgins" & the Prince on Episode 2

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Outstanding actor and producer Kunle Afolayan is getting set for a new project, has he announced the commencement of the preproduction stage of his forthcoming film.

According to him, the cast members include singer/songwriter Eniola Akinbo popularly known as Niyola, Ijeoma Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kelvin Ikeduba, ex-Big Brother Naija housemate; Offiong Anthony popularly known as Thin Tall Tony, Eniola Badmus, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Olusegun Akinremi, Joke Muyiwa, Omotunde Adebowale, Kunle Idowu famously known as Frank Donga, Bala Bello, and one of the new talents that will grace the forthcoming film is the social media sensation behind the viral for the catchphrase “mummy please be calming down”; Oreofe Lawal.

Talking about the forthcoming film, the ace filmmaker wrote:

Another KAP Magic Loading! Guess What We Are Working On?

This time last year, we started the preproduction of #Citationthemovie, and now we’re about to embark on an extraordinary journey with a group of new faces that we’ve never worked with before.

We have the singer/songwriter Eniola Akinbo popularly known as Niyola, Ijeoma Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kelvin Ikeduba, ex-big brother housemate; Offiong Anthony popularly known as Thin tall Tony, Eniola Badmus, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Olusegun Akinremi, Joke Muyiwa, Omotunde Adebowale, Kunle Idowu famously known as Frank Donga, Bala Bello, and a cute face that went viral for the catch phrase “mummy please be calming down”; Oreofe Lawal.

Have you been able to guess what magic is cooking at our end? We’d be dropping subtle hints on our Instagram page, so follow us on @Kapmotionpictures and @kap_hub @goldeneffectspictures

See photos from the cast briefing below:

