Another Kunle Afolayan Magic is Coming & It’s Star-Studded | Get the Scoop

Outstanding actor and producer Kunle Afolayan is getting set for a new project, has he announced the commencement of the preproduction stage of his forthcoming film.

Talking about the forthcoming film, the ace filmmaker wrote:

Another KAP Magic Loading! Guess What We Are Working On? This time last year, we started the preproduction of #Citationthemovie, and now we’re about to embark on an extraordinary journey with a group of new faces that we’ve never worked with before. We have the singer/songwriter Eniola Akinbo popularly known as Niyola, Ijeoma Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kelvin Ikeduba, ex-big brother housemate; Offiong Anthony popularly known as Thin tall Tony, Eniola Badmus, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Olusegun Akinremi, Joke Muyiwa, Omotunde Adebowale, Kunle Idowu famously known as Frank Donga, Bala Bello, and a cute face that went viral for the catch phrase “mummy please be calming down”; Oreofe Lawal. Have you been able to guess what magic is cooking at our end? We’d be dropping subtle hints on our Instagram page, so follow us on @Kapmotionpictures and @kap_hub @goldeneffectspictures

See photos from the cast briefing below: