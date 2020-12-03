Connect with us

Style

Michael B. Jordan & Family shine in the New Coach Holiday Campaign!

Style Sweet Spot

Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu are One Stylish Couple 😍

Style

MAJOR: Nike has Offered Drake his Own Sub-Label "NOCTA"

Inspired Style

Stephen Tayo & Ola Ebiti make British Fashion Awards' "New Wave: Creatives" 2020 List

Movies & TV Style

Lydia Forson Dazzles on the Cover of Schick Magazine’s Latest Issue

Style

It's all About Pearly Whites this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 124

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Cardi B Is Breathtaking On Billboard’s Woman Of The Year Issue 😍

BN TV Style

Let Kiitana Show You 20 Ways to Style Your Jeans

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 363

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Quintessential Guide to Stylish Workwear: Issue 51

Style

Michael B. Jordan & Family shine in the New Coach Holiday Campaign!

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 day ago

 on

Michael B. Jordan and his family have been featured in Coach‘sHoliday Is Where You Find It”  2020 campaign.

According to Coachthe campaign spotlights the “belief in positivity, finding joy in the little things, and seeking comfort in togetherness and familiar traditions”.

Michael is photographed celebrating Kwanzaa with his parents, Michael A. Jordan and Donna Jordan, and his brother, Khalid Jordan, and sister, Jamila Jordan-Theus. Michael wears a red festive sweater with a brown leather jacket and brown pants with grey sneakers. His family also styled their outfits with stylish leather coats.

Michael told  People Magazine in an exclusive interview that the most indelible part of the shoot was simply being able to have the people who support him on a daily take part in it. Jordan also added that crossing over family and business was a fun experience for him.

Read the full interview on people.com

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Adefolake Adekola: How to Deal with the Harmattan Season

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php