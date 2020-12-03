Michael B. Jordan & Family shine in the New Coach Holiday Campaign!

Michael B. Jordan and his family have been featured in Coach‘s “Holiday Is Where You Find It” 2020 campaign.

According to Coach, the campaign spotlights the “belief in positivity, finding joy in the little things, and seeking comfort in togetherness and familiar traditions”.

Michael is photographed celebrating Kwanzaa with his parents, Michael A. Jordan and Donna Jordan, and his brother, Khalid Jordan, and sister, Jamila Jordan-Theus. Michael wears a red festive sweater with a brown leather jacket and brown pants with grey sneakers. His family also styled their outfits with stylish leather coats.

Michael told People Magazine in an exclusive interview that the most indelible part of the shoot was simply being able to have the people who support him on a daily take part in it. Jordan also added that crossing over family and business was a fun experience for him.

