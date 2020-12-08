Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi wins Global Citizen Prize: Nigeria’s Hero Award

The executive director of Stand To End Rape (STER) – youth-led social enterprise advocating against sexual violence, providing prevention mechanisms, and supporting survivors with psychosocial services – Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi has been named the 2020 Global Citizen Prize: Nigeria’s Hero Award winner.

The Country Hero Award will be presented during the Global Citizen Prize award ceremony. According to Global Citizen, the award honours “individuals around the world who have shown exceptional commitment to the UN’s Global Goals in their country and globally, and championing the most vulnerable people. Individuals and organisations have been presented with the award in Nigeria, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and the UK.”

Oluwaseun was named one of UN’s Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals in September 2020. She was also named in TIME “100 Next” list in November 2019 and as Commonwealth Young Person of the Year 2019.

Reacting to the award, Oluwaseun told Global Citizen: