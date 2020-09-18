Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi is One of UN’s Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals

The executive director of the Stand to End Rape Initiative Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi just keeps winning!

The tireless activist has been recognized by the office of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth (OSGEY), and selected as one of the 17 young leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) class of 2020.

The announcement was officially made on the sidelines of the high-level general debate, during the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Young Leaders Initiative, led by the OSGEY, recognizes 17 exceptional young leaders who are driving change to help realize the SDGs and fighting tirelessly to end poverty, combat climate change and reduce inequalities.

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi has been invited to support efforts to engage young people in the realization of their goals by collaborating with the United Nations on strategic opportunities, and through her existing initiatives and networks.

Oluwaseun Ayodeji, who was also 2019 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year, will now be engaged in UN advocacy efforts which will offer an opportunity to highlight and complement her existing work.

Here’s what Jayantha Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth had to say:

As the UN marks its 75th anniversary during unprecedented times, the 2020 Young Leaders for the SDGs are a clear example of how young people are leading the way in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future for all. Despite being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, young people around the world continue to demonstrate immense resilience, resourcefulness and leadership in finding innovative solutions to recover better and achieve the SDGs. These young leaders represent the diverse voices of young people from every region of the world, and are collectively responsible for activating millions of young people in support of the SDGs. This group will come together as a community to support efforts to engage young people in the realization of the SDGs both through strategic opportunities with the UN and through their existing initiatives, platforms and networks.

This is one big win for Oluwaseun Ayodeji.