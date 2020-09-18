Connect with us

Inspired

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi is One of UN's Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals

Inspired Scoop

Stephanie Busari graces Modern Woman Magazine's Latest Issue

Features Inspired

Olawunmi Adegoke: Here's How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

Career Inspired

Winning! Adeola Olubamiji & Ajibola Abitoye named among RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants

Inspired Nollywood

Kanayo O. Kanayo Becoming a Lawyer is all the Motivation you Need to Chase Your Dreams

Inspired

FATE Foundation celebrates Adenike Adeyemi on her Selection for the 2020 Eisenhower Fellowships’ Women’s Leadership Program 🎉

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi is One of UN’s Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The executive director of the Stand to End Rape Initiative Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi just keeps winning!

The tireless activist has been recognized by the office of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth (OSGEY), and selected as one of the 17 young leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) class of 2020.

The announcement was officially made on the sidelines of the high-level general debate, during the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Young Leaders Initiative, led by the OSGEY, recognizes 17 exceptional young leaders who are driving change to help realize the SDGs and fighting tirelessly to end poverty, combat climate change and reduce inequalities.

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi has been invited to support efforts to engage young people in the realization of their goals by collaborating with the United Nations on strategic opportunities, and through her existing initiatives and networks.

Oluwaseun Ayodeji, who was also 2019 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year, will now be engaged in UN advocacy efforts which will offer an opportunity to highlight and complement her existing work.

Here’s what Jayantha Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth had to say:

As the UN marks its 75th anniversary during unprecedented times, the 2020 Young Leaders for the SDGs are a clear example of how young people are leading the way in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future for all. Despite being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, young people around the world continue to demonstrate immense resilience, resourcefulness and leadership in finding innovative solutions to recover better and achieve the SDGs.

These young leaders represent the diverse voices of young people from every region of the world, and are collectively responsible for activating millions of young people in support of the SDGs. This group will come together as a community to support efforts to engage young people in the realization of the SDGs both through strategic opportunities with the UN and through their existing initiatives, platforms and networks.

This is one big win for Oluwaseun Ayodeji.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Olawunmi Adegoke: Here’s How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Damilola O: Why Living Alone is the Best Decision You Will Ever Make

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

We Actually Need to Do Something About the Adulterated Foods in Our Markets

Advertisement
css.php