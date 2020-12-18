Here’s What Tems & Omah Lay Had to Say about their Arrest in Uganda

Singers Tems and Omah Lay have released statements following their arrest in Uganda.

The singers were arrested alongside Tems’ manager Muyiwa Awomiyi on Sunday, 13th December after performing at an unauthorized concert in Uganda tagged The Big Brunch and disobeying COVID-19 protocols. They spent two days in police custody with a court hearing before they were released and returned to Nigeria on Thursday 17th December.

Following their return, Tems and Omah Lay have both released statements regarding the situation.

In her statement, Tems wrote, “I am truly saddened that attendees could have possibly been exposed to COVID-19. I would have never participated had I even the slightest knowledge that the event would not meet standard operating procedures and put Uganda’s citizens at risk.” She went further to say, “I am thankful to the Nigerian and Ugandan government and everyone behind the scenes who played a part in resolving this matter. I want to especially appreciate my rebel gang, hnesly, you all keep surprising me with the consistent love you show me.”

See her full statement below.

Omah Lay also took to Twitter to say, “The past few days have been some of the toughest of my life that I wouldn’t wish them on anyone. Out in a new country with some beautiful people, the next thing I’m being treated like a common thief. First off I want to thank all the amazing fans that came out to see me in Uganda, the smiles on your happy faces that evening would be one of my happiest memories. Also, I wanna clarify that putting you in harm’s way was never my intentions! Before we came out to Uganda, the show promoters confirmed and proved to us they’d secured all the clearances which of course included Covid 19 compliance.” He added “Finally, big THANK YOU to everyone for your efforts, prayers, messages, tweets (Damn! Y’all went hard!). Big shout out to the musicians, the celebrities, fans (Again and again), my family, my friends, my Label, The Nigerian Mission in Uganda, The Presidency, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madam Abike. Thank you all so much!”

Read his full statement below:

First off I want to thank all the amazing fans that came out to see me in Uganda, the smiles on your happy faces that evening would be one of my happiest memories 💜 — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

At that point, my sole obligation became to make myself available to be taken to the venue and entertain, which I did in the full glance and protection of the Ugandan police. — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

…on the other hand I can’t thank you enough, I damned near lost my mind but your prayers and messages kept me going! Thank you so much! — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

Big shout out to the musicians, the celebrities, fans (Again and again🙏🏾), my family, my friends, my Label, The Nigerian Mission in Uganda, The Presidency, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madam Abike. Thank you all so much! — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020