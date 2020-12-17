Omah Lay & Tems are Back in Nigeria!

Nigerian Singers Omah Lay and Tems are finally back home.

The singers arrested on Sunday, December 13, 2020, by Katwe Police in Uganda alongside after performing at an event tagged The Big Brunch, for performing at an unauthorized concert and disobeying COVID-19 protocols.

They arrived at Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday, 24 hours after Mr Eazi confirmed the order for their release. The duo spent two days in police custody and had a court appearance.

Sharing the news, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa tweeted, “Breaking: Stanley Omah Didia (@Omah_Lay), Temilade Openiyi (@temsbaby), Muyiwa Ayoniyi and others just landed at the MMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35 pm local time. We are glad they are finally home.”