The Cavemen end the year with a new tune tagged “Who No Know Go Know (WNKGK)“. The duo says,

The support this year has been so overwhelming, it’s only nice we end the year with another Cavy jam.

The track was produced by The Cavemen and mixed and mastered by Bigfootinyourface.

The trumpet was played by Etuk Ubong and guitars by Segun Adegbamigbe.

Listen below: