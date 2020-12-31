Connect with us

Get Ready to Step Up with 'The Liberty Church London' Tonight by 9.00 pm | December 31st

The Liberty Church brings you ‘Get Ready To Step Up’, their first-ever global virtual crossover service from Thursday, December 31st, 2020 by 9 pm!

From a deadly pandemic to a global movement for racial justice, the year 2020 has certainly experienced its fair share of world-shifting events to many to mention

One may ask, “where do we find strength? How do we move on? How do we step up in the years ahead?”

Join this global virtual crossover service with key Christian voices as they bring a prophetic interpretation and biblical perspective to what is happening globally today and guide the church into how God wants us to respond.

It would be great! From our trips down memory lane, awesome worship with phenomenal guest artistes, comedy strips, a message in due season & prophetic declarations for 2021.

Ministering will be Mike Abdul, BJ Sax, Guvna B, Eddie Kadi, Israel Houghton, Nathaniel Bassey, Calledout Music, Blessing Chitapa (Voice UK 2020 Winner), Campus Rush to mention a few with our hosts Dr. Sola & Pastor Bimbo Fola-Alade.

Subscribe to the Liberty Church Youtube channel to register for sessions & get updates on this service. Click here or search “The Liberty Church London”

Join online at www.libertychurchlondon.com/live-tv on Thursday, December 31st, 2020 by 9 pm!

It’s still a Year of Emergence in a Decade of Destiny; don’t miss this one-off stop on the Liberty Train.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

