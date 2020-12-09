Anticipate a New Season of “The Nancy Isime Show”

TNIS fans get in here!

Awarding-winning Tv personality and actress, Nancy Isime has announced that her Tv show “The Nancy Isime Show” will be back on your screens next year.

The show which kicked off in November 2019 and rounded off its first season in January 2020 was meant to launch a new season earlier this year but had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nancy made the announcement on her official page saying:

On behalf of the whole team at @thenancyisimeshow_ , I’d like to inform you that TNIS will be back on your screens in 2021!

I know, I know, the plan really was definitely 2020 but then a pandemic came to teach us that there’s only so much we can control.

Sometimes, just surrender🤷🏼‍♀️☺️ But trust me, it is soooo worth the wait! It’s delicious!😍 I can’t wait to return to entertaining you.

God willing, with all things being equal, this will be the longest break we’ll ever take off your screens.

Until then, Abeg no vex unfollow @thenancyisimeshow_ oh😂, enough giveaways once we return. Too many sef! From phones, to cash prize to goody bags. E.t.c. Trust me na😉 Please Stay glued.

Relaunch date will be announced soon😘

Photo Credit: @nancyisimeofficial