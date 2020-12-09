Connect with us

Movies & TV

Anticipate a New Season of "The Nancy Isime Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

#OmoGhettoTheSaga: This "Askamaya Anthem" by Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus & Bimbo Thomas will Make You Beam

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lisa makes a Life-Changing Decision on Episode 3 of Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Drama Never Stops! Watch Episode 13 of Femi Adebayo's Series "Sisi"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Another Kunle Afolayan Magic is Coming & It's Star-Studded | Get the Scoop

Movies & TV

Cynthia Erivo will Produce & Star in a Film on Sarah Forbes Bonetta - A Yoruba Princess "Gifted" to Queen Victoria

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Abimbola Craig is Bringing an Original Ndani Series "Game On" to Your Screens | Here's Your First Look

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong's "Unroyal Majesty" starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

BN TV Movies & TV

A Look into Emergency Care, Lack of Funding & Other Issues in Nigeria's Healthcare System on "The Youth: The Road To 2023”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 of Neptune3’s "Table for Two: a Series of First Dates"

Movies & TV

Anticipate a New Season of “The Nancy Isime Show”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

TNIS fans get in here!

Awarding-winning Tv personality and actress, Nancy Isime has announced that her Tv show “The Nancy Isime Show” will be back on your screens next year.

The show which kicked off in November 2019 and rounded off its first season in January 2020 was meant to launch a new season earlier this year but had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nancy made the announcement on her official page saying:

On behalf of the whole team at @thenancyisimeshow_ , I’d like to inform you that TNIS will be back on your screens in 2021!
I know, I know, the plan really was definitely 2020 but then a pandemic came to teach us that there’s only so much we can control.
Sometimes, just surrender🤷🏼‍♀️☺️

But trust me, it is soooo worth the wait! It’s delicious!😍 I can’t wait to return to entertaining you.
God willing, with all things being equal, this will be the longest break we’ll ever take off your screens.
Until then, Abeg no vex unfollow @thenancyisimeshow_ oh😂, enough giveaways once we return. Too many sef! From phones, to cash prize to goody bags. E.t.c. Trust me na😉

Please Stay glued.
Relaunch date will be announced soon😘

Photo Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: Joan Learned About the Things that Matter in 2020

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Hypertension

Lee Ada’Eze: No Be by Twitter, People Need to Go Out & Vote!

#BN2020Epilogues: The Death of E’s Fiancé Broke Her in 2020

What’s the Big Deal About Flicking the Bean?
Advertisement
css.php