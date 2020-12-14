From "Made In Lagos" to His Music Journey... Wizkid teams up with Native Magazine to Create WizMag

Afrobeats star Wizkid collaborates with Native Magazine to create WizMag, a one-of-a-kind limited edition zine to celebrate the singers latest album “Made In Lagos“, his near-decade-long reign in the game, his team behind-the-scenes, the FC, and much more.

Native Magazine presents 20 stories which take a deep dive into a series of in-depth interviews with Starboy and everyone on his squad. From his managers, Jada and Sunday Are to Meji Alabi, Sarz, Legendury Beatz, Juls, Kel P, London and other producers, stylists and members of his team.

Ten years ago I started my journey, from my home in Ojuelegba, to realise my ambition of becoming a global superstar. In the years since, I am blessed to say I have succeeded, and honoured that I did not do it alone. From the producers who have always understood me and brought to life my vision, to the artists with whom I collaborate and build with; from my management team who work behind the scenes, and my three children, who this legacy is all for. Love you all – WIZKID

Read more on WizMag.