John Boyega to star in a Netflix Original Crime Thriller “The Formula”

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega has been tapped for a role in Netflix’s original film “The Formula“, directed by “The First Purge” and “Burning Sands” director, Gerard McMurray.

The film follows a Formula One racing prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left, according to Deadline.

The film, executive produced by Jason Michael Berman with Sam Shaw and Buppie Productions’ Ephraim Walker co-produce, also stars Robert De Niro. Gerard McMurray will write, direct and produce the film through his production company Buppie Productions. Also producing the film are Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro and Berry Welsh.

John Boyega has been making major moves in front of the camera recently. He recently starred in anthology film series “Small Axe” and “Red, White and Blue“, both directed by Steve McQueen. John previously starred in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker“, “Detroit” and is currently in production on “They Cloned Tyrone” with Jamie Foxx.

Photo Credit: @johnboyega