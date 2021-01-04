Music New Video: Tope Alabi – Jesu Femi Published 4 hours ago on January 4, 2021 By BellaNaija.com In this video, gospel minister Tope Alabi performs her new song “Jesu Femi“. Watch the video below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Related Topics:Jesu Feminew musicnew videoTope Alabi Don't Miss New Video: Judikay – Jesus Is Coming BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Video: Judikay – Jesus Is Coming New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Rudeboy – Deceive New Music: King Uche – Owu Gini