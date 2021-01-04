Connect with us

Music

New Video: Tope Alabi - Jesu Femi

Music

New Video: Judikay - Jesus Is Coming

Music

Lady Donli Performs an Acoustic Version of her Latest Song "Rockstar Parole"

Music

New Video: Fatai William - Okay Okay

BN TV Music

Your Front Seat View of Johnny Drille’s Virtual Edition of "Johnny's Room Live"

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee are ENGAGED 💍

Music Scoop

Wizkid’s "Made In Lagos" Album makes British Vogue’s "12 Best Albums Of 2020"

Music

New Music + Video: Joey B feat. Sarkodie - Cold

Events Music Scoop

All the Must-See Highlights from Fuji: A Opera Week-Long Event

BN TV Music

Catch Sauti Sol's Serenading Performance in "A Sol Christmas"

Music

New Video: Tope Alabi – Jesu Femi

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In this video, gospel minister Tope Alabi performs her new song “Jesu Femi“.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: This Year, Keep Hope Alive

Uzezi Agboge: When Love isn’t Enough

Peter Molokwu: Let Go of New Year Resolutions & Focus on Being your Best Self

Chinwe Enyinna: There are Hidden Blessings in Every Situation

Tobi Lufadeju: Now is the Time to Get a Better Support System
Advertisement
css.php