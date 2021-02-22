Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from the #14thHeadies

Connect with us

Published

6 mins ago

 on

The 2021 Headies Awards Ceremony just concluded at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos. There was no shortage of energetic performances, awe-inspiring speeches and lots more at this 14th edition.

Media personalities, actors and all fashion lovers brought on their A-game to the event, kicking off the first award show of the year in style.

From Lilian Afegbai‘s jaw-dropping gown to Wathoni Anyansi‘s shimmering gold look – these were the most striking looks of the night.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll on www.bellanaijastyle.com

Lilian Afegbai

Styled: @swankyjerry
Dress: @trishocouture
Makeup: @karenonyou
Hairstylist: @jbronzehair
Photography @sabiegal

@lillyafe

Annie Idibia

Dress: @trishocouture
Makeup: @marcxpro 
Hairstylist @ivys_place_
Hair: @tashacollectibles
Photographer @sabigal
Stylist @swankyjerry

@annieidibia1

Erica Nlewedim

Dress @midebymide
Jewellery @swnigeria
Makeup @bare2beauty
Hair @kukushair
Hair ornaments @callixobinnajr
Photography @juzzy.visuals

@ericanlewedim

Wathoni Anyansi

Dress: @collettecreations
Hair: @j.i_emporium
Photography: @c3pictures_gallery
Makeup: @beautybyoniels

@wathonianyansi

Kim Opara

Suit @hertunba 
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua 
Shoe @giuseppezanotti 
Stylist @zackstyilng_luxury 
Photography @ainavinevisuals 

@kimoprah

VOTE for your faves now on www.bellanaijastyle.com

