Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from the #14thHeadies

The 2021 Headies Awards Ceremony just concluded at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos. There was no shortage of energetic performances, awe-inspiring speeches and lots more at this 14th edition.

Media personalities, actors and all fashion lovers brought on their A-game to the event, kicking off the first award show of the year in style.

From Lilian Afegbai‘s jaw-dropping gown to Wathoni Anyansi‘s shimmering gold look – these were the most striking looks of the night.

