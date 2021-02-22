Style
Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from the #14thHeadies
The 2021 Headies Awards Ceremony just concluded at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos. There was no shortage of energetic performances, awe-inspiring speeches and lots more at this 14th edition.
Media personalities, actors and all fashion lovers brought on their A-game to the event, kicking off the first award show of the year in style.
From Lilian Afegbai‘s jaw-dropping gown to Wathoni Anyansi‘s shimmering gold look – these were the most striking looks of the night.
Lilian Afegbai
Styled: @swankyjerry
Dress: @trishocouture
Makeup: @karenonyou
Hairstylist: @jbronzehair
Photography @sabiegal
Annie Idibia
Dress: @trishocouture
Makeup: @marcxpro
Hairstylist @ivys_place_
Hair: @tashacollectibles
Photographer @sabigal
Stylist @swankyjerry
Erica Nlewedim
Dress @midebymide
Jewellery @swnigeria
Makeup @bare2beauty
Hair @kukushair
Hair ornaments @callixobinnajr
Photography @juzzy.visuals
Wathoni Anyansi
Dress: @collettecreations
Hair: @j.i_emporium
Photography: @c3pictures_gallery
Makeup: @beautybyoniels
Kim Opara
Suit @hertunba
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua
Shoe @giuseppezanotti
Stylist @zackstyilng_luxury
Photography @ainavinevisuals