It’s Been An Amazing Week At BellaNaija Weddings! Here’s A Recap Of All Your Favourite Features

Hi there!

You already know, at Bellanaija Weddings, we’re proudly hopeless romantics and weekends like this have us extra pumped – Its the season of love! Love is such a beautiful thing! That’s why celebrating love can never go out of style. While a wedding may last a day or a few days, all the beautiful memories created on that day can never be forgotten. What of all the moments leading to this auspicious day and all the memories created after? Ah bliss!

We’ve had a lot up our sleeves this week. One lucky woman is about to get a surprise proposal and another lucky couple, a completely free wedding courtesy of the Union Bank x BellaNaija Weddings collaboration, #AFreeUnion. Don’t understand what we’re on about? You should totally head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com to find out. Now, that’s not all we’ve been up to. We’ve got all your favourite features. From weddings, to love stories, pre-weddings, amazing bridal inspirations and all the amazing mushy things we love to see. If you missed any part of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered as always. Here’s a recap of everything that went down. Click on the title links for more on each story.