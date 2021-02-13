It’s Been An Amazing Week At BellaNaija Weddings! Here’s A Recap Of All Your Favourite Features

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi there!

You already know, at Bellanaija Weddings, we’re proudly hopeless romantics and weekends like this have us extra pumped – Its the season of love! Love is such a beautiful thing! That’s why celebrating love can never go out of style. While a wedding may last a day or a few days, all the beautiful memories created on that day can never be forgotten. What of all the moments leading to this auspicious day and all the memories created after? Ah bliss!

We’ve had a lot up our sleeves this week. One lucky woman is about to get a surprise proposal and another lucky couple, a completely free wedding courtesy of the Union Bank x BellaNaija Weddings collaboration, #AFreeUnion. Don’t understand what we’re on about? You should totally head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com to find out.  Now, that’s not all we’ve been up to. We’ve got all your favourite features. From weddings, to love stories, pre-weddings, amazing bridal inspirations and all the amazing mushy things we love to see. If you missed any part of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered as always. Here’s a recap of everything that went down. Click on the title links for more on each story.

 

It’s a #HappilyEverOkafor for Melissa & Chudi

You Can Get Your Slay Game to 💯 with This Yoruba Bridal Beauty Look

She Moved To His City & He Made His Move! Now We’re Gushing Over Seno & Iyke’s Efik-Igbo Wedding!

This New ATAFO Bridal Collection is Intimate Wedding Perfect & Worth Loving

Everything You Need to Know about the #AFreeUnion Valentine Wedding

 

Who Says You Can’t Slay On Your Civil Wedding? Check Out This Bridal Beauty Look!

Got Questions About #AFreeUnion Proposal? We’ve Got Answers For You

Kim & Damola Met At A Wedding, Now They’re Set For Their Own Wedding!

This Bridal Beauty Look Has Got That 100% Dazzling Bride Effect!

Years After The Sparks Of Their First Meeting, Annie & Wilson Take That Walk Down The Aisle!

Let’s Go Down Memory Lane To The Different Times Mai Atafo Had Us Wowed With His Bridal Collection

This Traditional Bridal Beauty Look is For The Eccentric Igbo bride

It Started with an Instant Connection On BBM for Wuraola & Babajide

7 Fun Wedding Games You’ll Totally Love to Play on Your Big Day

Make a Major Statement On Your Trad With This Beauty Look

Chidinma & Tochukwu Were On the Same Bridal Party, Now They’ve Got Their Wedding To Plan!

Every Dress From The Nicole + Felicia Couture FW21 Bridal Collection Was Exquisitely Designed For The Glamorous Bride

From Random School Mates To Soulmates – Faith & D’Mayo Are Set For Their Forever!

