Protek Illasheva follows up the success of his “Counter Culture” album which features the likes of Vector and MI Abaga with the Amapiano-driven “Wahala for who no get Jesus“. The song is Protek’s proof that secular music and gospel music can be cross-pollinated safely and easily. With “Wahala for Who No Get Jesus” Protek reinforces the established fact that Jesus is the only way, the truth and the light.

Listen to the audio below: