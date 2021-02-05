Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Viola Davis, Michaela Coel, Chadwick Boseman Nominated for SAG Awards 2021 | See the Full List

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Leo Pays Gladys a Visit in Episode 5 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Elsa Majimbo, Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella, Master KG Nominated for 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Girls are 'Booked & Busy' in Episode 7 of "Grow Up or Nuts"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Things Get Worse Between Saze & Tega in Episode 8 of Ndani TV's "Game On"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Bolanle Austen-Peters celebrates 52nd Birthday with Announcement of New Movie "Palava"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Lessons of Teacher Afoke in Real Warri Pikin's Comedy Series "School Of Thought" | Watch the First Episode

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

EbonyLife Media signs New Two-Year Exclusive First-Look Deal with Sony Pictures Television

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Starring Nancy Isime, Lasisi Elenu, Ibrahim Suleiman, Here's a Teaser + BTS Shots from Udoka Oyeka's Coming Film "The Razz Guy"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for "Coming To America 2" is Finally Here | Watch on BN TV

Movies & TV

Viola Davis, Michaela Coel, Chadwick Boseman Nominated for SAG Awards 2021 | See the Full List

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nominations for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced, and Ghananian-British actress, Michaela CoelViola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, Chadwick Boseman were among the nominees.

@Michaelacoelweb

The films leading the list are “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Chadwick Boseman bagged two posthumous nominations, for lead actor in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and supporting actor for “Da 5 Bloods.”

Also the highly-acclaimed Netflix original, “Bridgeton” wasn’t left out of the list as it scored two nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, with Rege-Jean Page.

Check out the full nominations list below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Why you Need to Tell your Story and Write a Great Book in 2021

Chisom Winifred: Dear Creative, it’s Okay to Give Yourself Time to Figure Things Out

#WorldCancerDay: Solumkolia and Abigail Survived Cancer & They Want you to Know you Can Too!

Ibukun Ajayi: Does the Idea of a Bigger Picture Weigh you Down?

Akinola Davies Jr’s “Lizard” wins Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival 
Advertisement
css.php