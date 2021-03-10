10 Stylish Looks These Cool Kenyan Fashion Girls Rocked This Week

We’re consistently searching the ‘gram to see what amazing African Bellastylistas and fashion industry insiders are rocking right now. Instagram is, after all, super fertile ground for fashion discovery, be it for endless style inspo via our favourite fashion influencers or cool new brands.

From can’t miss trends to the must-haves for your next summer vacation or the date night look that should be in every fashion girl’s wardrobe, there’s plenty of incredible looks inspiring us at the moment. From Joy Kendi to Achieng Agutu, these style stars know a thing or two about killer looks.

Joy Kendi

Sharon Kmwangi

Achieng Agutu

Maureen Nkatha

Hali Oduor

Esther Kuria

Sarah Hassan

Huddah Monroe

Nikita Kering

Maureen Waititu