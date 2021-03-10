Connect with us

Style

10 Stylish Looks These Cool Kenyan Fashion Girls Rocked This Week

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Green this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 137

Style

Check Out Our Favourite Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 66

Style

Sade Akinosho's Style Guide To Looking Chic 7 Days Of The Week

Style

Andrea Iyamah's Spring/Summer 2021 Virtual Show is a Must Watch

Style

DIDI Creations' New Briefcase Collection is for Stylish, Powerful Women

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Serwaa Amihere, Mercy Eke & More

Events Music Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 63rd Annual #GRAMMYs

Style

BNStyle: These Stars Undoubtedly won Best Dressed at the “La Femme Anjola” Premiere

BN TV Style

Dodos Uvieghara's Instagram Secrets - Here's how she Creates 2 Weeks of Quality Content in 4 Hours

Style

10 Stylish Looks These Cool Kenyan Fashion Girls Rocked This Week

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We’re consistently searching the ‘gram to see what amazing African Bellastylistas and fashion industry insiders are rocking right now. Instagram is, after all, super fertile ground for fashion discovery, be it for endless style inspo via our favourite fashion influencers or cool new brands.

From can’t miss trends to the must-haves for your next summer vacation or the date night look that should be in every fashion girl’s wardrobe, there’s plenty of incredible looks inspiring us at the moment. From Joy Kendi to Achieng Agutu, these style stars know a thing or two about killer looks.

Joy Kendi

@justjoykendi

Sharon Kmwangi

@sharonkmwangi

Achieng Agutu

@noordinarynoire

Maureen Nkatha

@nkatha_k

Hali Oduor

@halioduor

Esther Kuria

@estherkuria1

Sarah Hassan

@hassansarah

Huddah Monroe

@huddahthebosschick

Nikita Kering

@nikita_kering

Maureen Waititu

@maureenwaititu

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

BN Prose: Mother by Vanessa Emeadi

Dennis Isong: Mistakes Nigerians in the Diaspora Make When Buying Properties in Nigeria

Unemployment in Nigeria is a Result of Multiple Sector Failures

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More
Advertisement
css.php