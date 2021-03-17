Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 375

News

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Makeup: @nennji_allure
Wedding guest : @psychotic_loveer
Outfit: @zemphanie

Gele : @ajokegeleandmua
Makeup : @andreajoanmua
Outfit: @rhonkefellacollections

Dress @krishclothing_
Mua @veeiulun_mua

#AsoEbiBella @boujee.nickyy

Dress @esbysal
Photography @momodumedia

#AsoEbiBella @hadeniks_

Outfit by @1981clothings

@olara1 Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup @y_glam
Gele @dbellezza_gele

Belle @blueiv__
DRESS: @eva_stitches
MUA: @bb_faces

Dress: @divaz__couture
Gele by @gele_by_kelv
Makeup by @wendie_beauty

#AsoEbiBella @_voeux

Dress @poshqueensapparel

@aloaweye
Dress: @alozfabtory

Outfit: @qata_empire
Makeup: @diyas_makeover
Headband: @omcedesigns

Outfit @tballycouture Make up @glowbydemz

Dress: @topefnr
Makeup: @bibyonce
Photography: @tobi.olajolo
Hair stylist: @ferdinandshair

Dress: @ceolumineeofficial
Photography : @hayoor
Styled by @swankyjerry

@nengiofficial
Stylist: @yolandaokereke
Makeup: @beautybyqueen
Hairstylist: @callixstylez
📸 @photokulture
Outfit: @ladybeellionaire_luxury

Queening @ericanlewedim Dress by @tolubally
Fabric by @imc_india
Makeup @bare2beauty
@felixcrown
Styled by @swankyjerry

Dress: @bamson_clothier

@empress_dictabee
Outfit @laurenhautecouture

Bella: @chiomagoodhair
Outfit: @bxfrox

 

Kids!

@nicole_yung04

@zsheunic and her minis looking so adorable Makeup @beautybyvickky_lounge
All outfits by @tehdisworld

@realwarripikin
Makeup Artist @ivstouch
Makeup product @esilycosmetics
Photography @cuteninetys

Outfits: @odeva_nigeria
Turbans: @turbantempest
📸: @simon_emmy_

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Erisco

