AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 375

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Makeup: @nennji_allure
Wedding guest : @psychotic_loveer
Outfit: @zemphanie
Gele : @ajokegeleandmua
Makeup : @andreajoanmua
Outfit: @rhonkefellacollections
Dress @krishclothing_
Mua @veeiulun_mua
#AsoEbiBella @boujee.nickyy
Dress @esbysal
Photography @momodumedia
#AsoEbiBella @hadeniks_
Outfit by @1981clothings
@olara1 Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup @y_glam
Gele @dbellezza_gele
Belle @blueiv__
DRESS: @eva_stitches
MUA: @bb_faces
Dress: @divaz__couture
Gele by @gele_by_kelv
Makeup by @wendie_beauty
#AsoEbiBella @_voeux
Dress @poshqueensapparel
@aloaweye
Dress: @alozfabtory
Outfit: @qata_empire
Makeup: @diyas_makeover
Headband: @omcedesigns
Outfit @tballycouture Make up @glowbydemz
Dress: @topefnr
Makeup: @bibyonce
Photography: @tobi.olajolo
Hair stylist: @ferdinandshair
Dress: @ceolumineeofficial
Photography : @hayoor
Styled by @swankyjerry
@nengiofficial
Stylist: @yolandaokereke
Makeup: @beautybyqueen
Hairstylist: @callixstylez
📸 @photokulture
Outfit: @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Queening @ericanlewedim Dress by @tolubally
Fabric by @imc_india
Makeup @bare2beauty
@felixcrown
Styled by @swankyjerry
Dress: @bamson_clothier
@empress_dictabee
Outfit @laurenhautecouture
Bella: @chiomagoodhair
Outfit: @bxfrox
Kids!
@nicole_yung04
@zsheunic and her minis looking so adorable Makeup @beautybyvickky_lounge
All outfits by @tehdisworld
@realwarripikin
Makeup Artist @ivstouch
Makeup product @esilycosmetics
Photography @cuteninetys
Outfits: @odeva_nigeria
Turbans: @turbantempest
📸: @simon_emmy_