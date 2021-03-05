BamBam & Teddy A’s Baby Girl, Zendaya is One Beautiful Birthday Princess 😍

The Adenibuyans are flooding our timelines with beautiful photos of their baby girl Zendaya as she turns One.

Tv personalities BamBam and Teddy A‘s daughter Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan is celebrating her first birthday already and her parents, one of our BBNaija couple, are showering her with sweet words of love and prayer.

BamBam shared some oh-so-adorable photos of her princess and here’s what she had to say:

I Can’t believe we’ve been on this journey together for just a year yet we have many many more to go my sweet sweet @zenadenibuyan thank you for choosing me as your mother(us as your parents)… you bring soo much light and joy to our lives. You are indeed Gods gift to your dad and I. I pray you live a rich and fulfilled life my love. Your papa and I promise to continue making all things you need readily available to you until our last breath. You are my light, my life and my world my princess. Royalty runs through your veins! You are effortlessly regal my baby @zenadenibuyan I don’t know how you do it.I am only a vessel the universe used to gift you to this blessed world. May the perfect will of our creator be done in your life my baby. I love you no matter what! Now and in many life times to come.

Teddy A also posted more photos of his angel and he couldn’t stop gushing about her. “My gorgeous little princess @zenadenibuyan is a year old today!!! Just look at my angel oh lawd! 😍 I’m flooding y’all today with pics and videos of her! @bammybestowed look what we made! 😩 Happy birthday beautiful @zenadenibuyan ❤️,” he captioned the photos.

Happy Birthday, Zendaya! Sending BN love and light your way❤️

Photo Credit: @bammybestowed, @iamteddya