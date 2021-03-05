Connect with us

Sweet Spot

BamBam & Teddy A's Baby Girl, Zendaya is One Beautiful Birthday Princess 😍

Sweet Spot

Elozonam & Kanso's Classic Birthday Throwback will make you Beam

Sweet Spot

"I'm Such an Awesome Person" - Juliet Ibrahim is Coming Through with all the Self Love for her Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

6 of Adesua Etomi-Wellington's Oh-So-Adorable Pregnancy Moments

Scoop Sweet Spot

Chef Fregz & Lala Akindoju's Gorgeous Maternity Shoot Is Giving Us All Of The Feels

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s a Baby Boy for Lala Akindoju & Chef Fregz ❤️

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ted Abudu & Adebola Makanjuola threw their Son TJ an Intimate First Birthday Bash

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Don Jazzy has got a New Crib!

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Read Lala Akindoju's Sweet Birthday Message to Hubby Chef Fregz

Scoop Sweet Spot

Lala Akindoju & Chef Fregz's Surprise Baby Shower was Full of Good Vibes

Sweet Spot

BamBam & Teddy A’s Baby Girl, Zendaya is One Beautiful Birthday Princess 😍

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Adenibuyans are flooding our timelines with beautiful photos of their baby girl Zendaya as she turns One.

Tv personalities BamBam and Teddy A‘s daughter Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan is celebrating her first birthday already and her parents, one of our BBNaija couple, are showering her with sweet words of love and prayer.

BamBam shared some oh-so-adorable photos of her princess and here’s what she had to say:

I Can’t believe we’ve been on this journey together for just a year yet we have many many more to go my sweet sweet @zenadenibuyan thank you for choosing me as your mother(us as your parents)… you bring soo much light and joy to our lives. You are indeed Gods gift to your dad and I. I pray you live a rich and fulfilled life my love. Your papa and I promise to continue making all things you need readily available to you until our last breath. You are my light, my life and my world my princess.

Royalty runs through your veins! You are effortlessly regal my baby @zenadenibuyan I don’t know how you do it.I am only a vessel the universe used to gift you to this blessed world. May the perfect will of our creator be done in your life my baby. I love you no matter what! Now and in many life times to come.

Teddy A also posted more photos of his angel and he couldn’t stop gushing about her. “My gorgeous little princess @zenadenibuyan is a year old today!!! Just look at my angel oh lawd! 😍 I’m flooding y’all today with pics and videos of her! @bammybestowed look what we made! 😩 Happy birthday beautiful @zenadenibuyan ❤️,” he captioned the photos.

Happy Birthday, Zendaya! Sending BN love and light your way❤️

Photo Credit: @bammybestowed, @iamteddya

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Negative Money Habits that can Impact your Child’s Financial Future

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Now That you Have a Good Product, What’s your Marketing Strategy?

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Build a Positive Mindset if you Want to Succeed

Your Better Self with Akanna: Are You There Yet?

Adefolake Adekola: Let’s Make Efforts to Sustain the Planet as We Celebrate World Wildlife Day
Advertisement
css.php