Elozonam & Kanso’s Classic Birthday Throwback will make you Beam
Ex-BBNaija reality star and content creator Elozonam and his twin Kanso are celebrating their 35th birthday with a trip down memory lane.
The brothers recreated photos from their childhood and they are just so cute 😍
Elozonam posted the photos as well as a video of himself and Kanso sharing some fun childhood memories that will make you smile. Captioning the post, Elozonam wrote:
It’s that time of year again where we celebrate our birthday by making an awesome video.
This time around since it’s a Thursday we decided to Throwback To The Future.
Happy birthday to @thesmilinghat and Me!
Enjoy the classic throwbacks:
Watch the video below:
Happy birthday Elozonam and Kanso! Sending BN love and light your way❤
Photo Credit: @elozonam