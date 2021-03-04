Elozonam & Kanso’s Classic Birthday Throwback will make you Beam

Ex-BBNaija reality star and content creator Elozonam and his twin Kanso are celebrating their 35th birthday with a trip down memory lane.

The brothers recreated photos from their childhood and they are just so cute 😍

Elozonam posted the photos as well as a video of himself and Kanso sharing some fun childhood memories that will make you smile. Captioning the post, Elozonam wrote:

It’s that time of year again where we celebrate our birthday by making an awesome video. This time around since it’s a Thursday we decided to Throwback To The Future.

Happy birthday to @thesmilinghat and Me!

Enjoy the classic throwbacks:

Watch the video below:

Happy birthday Elozonam and Kanso! Sending BN love and light your way❤

Photo Credit: @elozonam