“I’m Such an Awesome Person” – Juliet Ibrahim is Coming Through with all the Self Love for her Birthday

It’s the ever-elegant Ghanaian movie star, Juliet Ibrahim‘s 35th birthday and she’s showering praises on herself, giving gratitude for her “interesting” life and reminding y’all just how awesome she is.

The actress took to social media to share some stunning photos of herself and captioning them, she wrote:

Happy Birthday to me! I’m such an awesome person that it’s hard for anyone not to recognize it – even me!

Happy Birthday to someone who is full of unbelievable awesomeness! Yes, that’s right. It’s my birthday. My life is way more interesting than I could ask for at this age. I’m happy that I was born like me, not like anyone else.

Wishing myself the happiest of birthdays. On this special day, I just want to thank God for the priceless gift of life that He has given me and for the wonderful people He has put in my life.

It’s my birthday! #AToAstToLife

Photo Credit: @julietibrahim