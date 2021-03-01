Movies & TV
6 of Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Oh-So-Adorable Pregnancy Moments
Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Banky W welcomed their first child, Zaiah a few weeks ago. Since announcing the birth of their son, the actress has chronicled the cutest moments of her journey towards motherhood.
Adesua captured these beautiful shots and wrote:
Pic 1: worth the wait. Had to wear a maternity belt because pelvic, back and waist pain wanted to finish me. (2 weeks before).
Pic 2: feeling myself after my hospital appointment but also exhausted (Quarter to drop).
Pic 3: 2 days before Zaiah came. A day before my water broke. (7 months into my natural hair journey….Again).
Pic 4: Papa staring at Zaiah in amazement. A few minutes after he was born. I was EXHAUSTED.
Pic 5: Looking at our boy.
Pic 6: How it’s going
She ended the post with, “Being pregnant during a pandemic was HARD but we bless God. Shout out to all the mummies that are doing it/did it”.
Photo Credit: adesuaetomi