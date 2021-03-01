6 of Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Oh-So-Adorable Pregnancy Moments

Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Banky W welcomed their first child, Zaiah a few weeks ago. Since announcing the birth of their son, the actress has chronicled the cutest moments of her journey towards motherhood.

Adesua captured these beautiful shots and wrote:

Pic 1: worth the wait. Had to wear a maternity belt because pelvic, back and waist pain wanted to finish me. (2 weeks before).

Pic 2: feeling myself after my hospital appointment but also exhausted (Quarter to drop).

Pic 3: 2 days before Zaiah came. A day before my water broke. (7 months into my natural hair journey….Again).

Pic 4: Papa staring at Zaiah in amazement. A few minutes after he was born. I was EXHAUSTED.

Pic 5: Looking at our boy.

Pic 6: How it’s going

She ended the post with, “Being pregnant during a pandemic was HARD but we bless God. Shout out to all the mummies that are doing it/did it”.

Photo Credit: adesuaetomi