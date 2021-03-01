Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

6 of Adesua Etomi-Wellington's Oh-So-Adorable Pregnancy Moments

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet the Star Studded Cast of Kayode Kasum's Comedy Film "Ponzi" + Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Malik makes a Bold Move in Episode 3 of Diane Russet’s Web Series “Ricordi”

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Events Movies & TV Scoop

John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya win at the 2021 Golden Globes | See Full List

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge Watch Season 2 of Damilola Mike-Bamiloye’s Web Series “Abattoir"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 of Ndani TV's "Ratings" to see how FJ's trip goes

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch “A Thousand Ways to Break a Cheating Man" starring Bimbo Ademoye & Uzor Arukwe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Documentary “The Making of a King” by Kemi Adetiba is Coming | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Cash Out Season for the Girls in Episode 3 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

Movies & TV

6 of Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Oh-So-Adorable Pregnancy Moments

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Banky W welcomed their first child, Zaiah a few weeks ago. Since announcing the birth of their son, the actress has chronicled the cutest moments of her journey towards motherhood.

Adesua captured these beautiful shots and wrote:

Pic 1: worth the wait. Had to wear a maternity belt because pelvic, back and waist pain wanted to finish me. (2 weeks before).

Pic 2: feeling myself after my hospital appointment but also exhausted (Quarter to drop).

Pic 3: 2 days before Zaiah came. A day before my water broke. (7 months into my natural hair journey….Again).

Pic 4: Papa staring at Zaiah in amazement. A few minutes after he was born. I was EXHAUSTED.

Pic 5: Looking at our boy.

Pic 6: How it’s going

She ended the post with, “Being pregnant during a pandemic was HARD but we bless God. Shout out to all the mummies that are doing it/did it”.

Photo Credit: adesuaetomi

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chizurum Egwunwankwo: How I Cope With the Emotional Toll of Job Hunting

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Money Matters with Nimi: Ten Money Tips for Couples

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)
Advertisement
css.php