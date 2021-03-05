Shody & his bae are Married! See their Wedding Photos

Popular MC and event hypeman Kunle Oshodi-Glover widely known as Shody and his designer girlfriend Lade have officially tied the knot.

The lovebirds who share two kids and have been together for about six years exchanged wedding vows in March and have released photos from the event.

Captioning the photos, Shody wrote:

My Bestfriend, My BabyMama, My Rock, My Prayer Warrior, Oshe modupe!!!

When i had 1 Naira you were with me, When 1 had 1 million you were with me, we will be together when the billions come!!

You were patient with me, even after giving me 2 kids you never put pressure on me. Na woman you be!! Mrs OG!!!! To forever. Please say a prayer for my beautiful wife. And also dont forget to patronise her oooo. She made her wedding [email protected]

Shody posted more photos from the wedding ceremony saying, “We are The Oshodi-Glovers!!! We did it Babe and we did it on our own terms!!! Exactly how we wanted it to be!! For years we wanted a special classy ceremony and I am grateful to my amazing family and friends who would ride for us anyday!!! Thank you all for the wishes and prayers and gifts. We are indeed very grateful. #ThegLOVERS #ToForever #Shombo #Nopressure #Eko4Show #MrShody #MarryYourGuy”

