Beyondperception.io announces its IWD Webinar tagged 'Tech, Her and the Future' | March 12th

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Every year on March 8th, people all over the world celebrate women for their invaluable contribution to the society, economy, and every aspect of life. However, in spite of this yearly acknowledgment, women all over the world are faced with an awful reality; there’s a gaping distance between the privileges enjoyed by men and women all over the world. Women are many times denied well-deserved privileges on the account of being of the feminine gender.  Sadly, culture and social constructs have had huge parts to play in this. 

In order to correct this wrong, there’s the ever-pressing need to have discussions around the true place of women in business and society and act thoughtfully on the subject of gender disparity and women empowerment.

With this in mind, Beyondperception.io a 360 Digital Agency has decided to host a conversation with a wand for women as they mark this year’s International Women’s Day. According to the brand’s announcement on Twitter, the conversation will be anchored on the theme: Tech, Her, and the Future

Today, more and more women are beginning to occupy more roles in technology. Research also shows that 25% of IT jobs are held by women globally. As these women continue to challenge what has been known to be the norm, it is important that they receive all the support and guidance that they can possibly get.

The webinar will feature three seasoned speakers from different fields. These speakers will include;  the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Development, Partnership, and Economic Planning, Ayisat Olabimpe Agbaje;  Brand Campaign Manager, Tecno,  Infinix, and Itel West Africa, Seun Badmus; and Lagos Housewife, Rayo Ahenmokhai

Interested individuals from all over the world will be able to take part in this event which will be hosted on Zoom by 11 am WAT on Friday, March 12, 2020. 

For more information on this online event visit beyondperception.io on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

