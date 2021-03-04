BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue15, Idejo Street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225 or [email protected]

Coming 2 America Premiere

The long-expected feature film, Coming 2 America, will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video this week. The film which features Nigerian actor, singer, and model, Rotimi, will open nationwide in Nigerian cinemas on March 5 as well, from west African film company, FilmOne Entertainment.

Date: Friday, March 5, 2021.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Bisola Durosinmi Etti Drive, The Rock Dr, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Sharpband All-Stars

Last Friday of February ending with a Big Bang! Haven’t experienced Live! Fridays before? Then you don’t want to miss this.

Date: Friday, March 5, 2021.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue15, Idejo Street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225 or [email protected]

Hike & Chill

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Brick City, Kubwa (enter the service lane after NYSC junction or the service lane after Arab junction).

Nkataa Games Night

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Nkataa House, Ojimadu Nwaeze House, p.o.w mafe crescent, Utako Abuja.
RSVP: @Adeizagaming

Lover’s Nest

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: The Glass Lounge, Xovar, 19b, Sabitex Road Ikate Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09063764449 or 09030001793

Art Exhibition 

Enjoy a cultured day at SRS filled with Art, Cocktails and Canapés.

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Seattle Residences and Spa, 12A Walter Carrington Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: The Seattle Residences and Spa

Fun Time at Omu Resort

Who’s ready to storm Omu Resort this Saturday? Omu Resort is one of the biggest recreational facilities in Lagos State. It boasts of a Zoo, a park, a swimming pool, a water park and several other fun activities like Paintballing, Kayaking, Archery, Roller skating, Quad biking and even Go-Karting. You should not miss it. There will be a provision of transportation to and fro.

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way, Ibeju, Lekki.
RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147

Sip & Paint on the Roof

Sip and Paint. ng is International Women’s Month at Turaka in Lagos.  Their package includes Sip And Paint. NG Art Instructor + Art Supplies + A Cocktail or Sparkling Wine + A Naija Chops Platter (Yam Chips, Plantains, Puff Puff, Asun, Snails and Chicken Wings) and of course a beautiful Roof-top view. Your payment confirms your Reservation.

Date: Saturday, March 6 – Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Turaka, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09040000081 or [email protected]

Paint•Sip•Create

BellaNaijarians in Abuja, don’t miss this event, for the price of N6,000 but doesn’t include food.

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1, Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja.
RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint n’ Chill

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Cafe Jade, 7, Caroline Atounah Street, Lekki 1.
RSVP: www.theartroomng.com or +234(0)7038680025

Paint n’ Chill

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Ekulo, 1401B, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: www.theartroomng.com or +234(0)7038680025

Camp on the Beach

Go camping together with friends at a beach place in Lagos. This will featuring, burnfire, board games, Yoga classes, endurance walk, photoshoots, music, dancing, and lots of fun. So, act fast and secure your slot now. Strict Covid-19 precautionary regulations have been put in place and maximum security is guaranteed.

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021.
RSVP: Send a DM to Jimspeco or call +2348028499254

Paint & Sip With FR

Date: Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Siam City Thai Restaurant, Abuja.
RSVP: 08061516301

Let’s Go Kayaking
Escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi
RSVP[email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

The Reasons Why – A week of Art & Music

Date: Monday, March 8 – Friday, March 12, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Café de Vie, 12 Amazon street, Maitama Abuja.
RSVP: 08061516301

