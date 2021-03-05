Connect with us

Events

Here is Your Chance to be a Part of the YfPonline Mentoring Event | March 13th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

9Mobile honors Dr. Ayodeji Falana & Health Workers to mark One year since the COVID-19 Index Case

Events

Film One Entertainment is bringing us 'Coming 2 America' & We're here for it | March 5th

Events Promotions

You've got to see the Speaker Line-up for the 6th Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit | March 8th & 9th

Events Promotions

You've got to love 'Flavours Of Lagos' brought to you by the EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Events Music

A Burna Boy Performance will be happening at the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Events Promotions

Big win for DOTTS Media House as they get awarded as West Africa Digital Marketing Agency of the decade by IBMN

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Events Movies & TV Scoop

John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya win at the 2021 Golden Globes | See Full List

Events

Here is Your Chance to be a Part of the YfPonline Mentoring Event | March 13th

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Are you a young female professional 35 years or below? Graduate? Youth corper? Do you need a mentor to guide you? Would you like to gain access to a leading professional and get a chance to have your questions answered, to be guided, and to gain insights? If you answered yes, then you need to register for this virtual mentoring event for exclusively young ladies.

Here’s an opportunity to meet professionals like Ego Boyo, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Lilian Olubi, Omobolanle Adekoya, and others.

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021
Time: 10 am to 12 pm
Venue: Online
Visit HERE for more information.  To watch the promo video, click here
The YfPOnline mentoring event is sponsored by Keystone Bank and is convened by Unboxed 2.0
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content
Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Negative Money Habits that can Impact your Child’s Financial Future

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Now That you Have a Good Product, What’s your Marketing Strategy?

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Build a Positive Mindset if you Want to Succeed

Your Better Self with Akanna: Are You There Yet?

Adefolake Adekola: Let’s Make Efforts to Sustain the Planet as We Celebrate World Wildlife Day
Advertisement
css.php