Here is Your Chance to be a Part of the YfPonline Mentoring Event | March 13th

Are you a young female professional 35 years or below? Graduate? Youth corper? Do you need a mentor to guide you? Would you like to gain access to a leading professional and get a chance to have your questions answered, to be guided, and to gain insights? If you answered yes, then you need to register for this virtual mentoring event for exclusively young ladies.

Here’s an opportunity to meet professionals like Ego Boyo, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Lilian Olubi, Omobolanle Adekoya, and others.