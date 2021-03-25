You can now shop for your Exclusive Levi’s Collection on FF Stores

Connect with us

Published

1 day ago

 on

 

Original Style, Responsibly Made, Now Online.

FFStores brings you Levi’s® most sustainable collection yet, online. In an age of climate change and diminishing resources, putting responsible and ethical worker and environmental practices into place is paramount—and consumers no longer have to choose between looking stylish and dressing sustainably. From recycled materials to innovative new fibers, this collection will make you look good ​and​ feel good about what you’re wearing.

Style-wise, this collection is a mix of comfort and sophistication, with a color palette inspired by an outdoorsy, athletic lifestyle. The silhouettes are also looser with Neutral hues and earth tones for a look that offers a bit of escapism, a feeling that you can be surrounded by nature wherever you are.


The Levi’s® range of leading jeanswear, apparel, and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. Now, you can shop Levi’s® in Nigeria online exclusively at www.FFStores.com, where you will be treated to a free gift worth N16,500 when you spend N40,000 online.


FFStores is the premium online retail store for international fashion brands in Nigeria. The website currently represents a host of leading brands, with new products always being added. FFStores offers same-day delivery within Lagos, express delivery across Nigeria, In-store returns and exchange, and a Click & Collect service (shop online and pick up from any of our stores in your nearest mall).

Brands currently officially represented by FFStores include Swatch, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Charles Tyrwhitt, Clarks, T.M. Lewin, Nike, Adidas, and others. Through the website, FFStores delivers a distinctive shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of premium brands in Nigeria on a single platform. Fashion doesn’t sleep, now we don’t- shop with us 24/7.

Every month, FFStores.com will launch a new international brand so follow us on social media to get the latest scoop and updates.

Instagram: @ffstoreslive
Facebook: ffstoreslive
Online: www.ffstores.com

