Here Are 7 Modest Outfit Ideas To Copy From Hafsah Mohammed This Week

Modest fashion blogger, influencer, and entrepreneur Hafsah Mohammed, best known as Hafymo, has been one of our favourite fashionistas from the modest fashion community for some time now and for good reasons.

Hafymo’s affinity for bold colour combinations, stylish wide-legged pants and skirts, intricate textures, unique silhouettes, tailored blazers are a far cry from what people ascribe Muslim fashion to be and, she’s also proof that modest fashion is far from boring.

If you’re in a rut or feeling uninspired with dressing up this week, look no further, we have curated seven stylish fits for the week using Hafymo as a style guide.

Monday:

Start your week with a white top and wide-leg pants with a pop of colour.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a vibrant look to win all the compliments.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from a business meeting to a small party after work is a win-win.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

Saturday:

Switch things up with a chic dress for a Saturday night out.

Sunday:

Self-care Sunday deserves a cute and comfy PJ to follow.